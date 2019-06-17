A summer-like pattern will be with us this week. Daily opportunities for off and on showers/storms. One or two storms may be strong at times.
Temperature-wise, staying very warm and humid in the middle and upper 80s.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect during this unsettled time period. Please make sure to check back frequently for updates.
Rain chances back off for the upcoming weekend. Turning hot though with highs in the lower 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 71 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
