A summer-like pattern will be with us this week. Daily opportunities for off and on showers/storms. One or two storms may be strong at times. 

Temperature-wise, staying very warm and humid in the middle and upper 80s.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect during this unsettled time period. Please make sure to check back frequently for updates.

Rain chances back off for the upcoming weekend. Turning hot though with highs in the lower 90s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 71 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 73 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.