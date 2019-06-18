A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect through Wednesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again. There is a risk some could be strong to severe. Very warm and humid in the 80s.
Wednesday will be similar. A marginal threat for severe weather will remain in the forecast through Wednesday. A bigger threat especially northwest of Nashville.
Drying out for the second half of the week but the heat is on! Weekend temps in the 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, humid. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, humid. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
