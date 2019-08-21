Captur23e (1).PNG

Partly cloudy, very hot, and humid again with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday night. Some storms could produce gusty wind. 

The rain chance will increase significantly for scattered showers and storms for the end of the week. The heat won't be as bad, highs near 90 degrees.

This weekend will be quite warm in the upper 80s with some spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

