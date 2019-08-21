Partly cloudy, very hot, and humid again with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday night. Some storms could produce gusty wind.
The rain chance will increase significantly for scattered showers and storms for the end of the week. The heat won't be as bad, highs near 90 degrees.
This weekend will be quite warm in the upper 80s with some spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.