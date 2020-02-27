More snow before a weekend warmup
4WARN Weather Alert through tomorrow for the potential of additional snow Friday morning with minor accumulation on the Cumberland Plateau. Snow will turn to showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Showers and snow showers return again Friday night with even more possible accumulation along the plateau, about 1/2". Higher elevations could receive over 1".
As February ends winter will take a break. Saturday mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
Sunday increasing clouds with highs reaching the mid 60s.
Unsettled weather returns next week with rounds of rain and possibly thunderstorms Tuesday night. Several inches of rain expected which will aggravate river flooding.
