A tornado watch has been issued for western Middle Tennessee, including Davidson County, until 10 p.m.
Counties included in the watch area include: Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Perry, Rutherford, Stewart, Wayne and Williamson.
If you're seeing a break from the rain now don't count on it to last too terrible long.
Our next round of rain is already moving into West Tennessee.
This is the line of storms that could potentially bring us severe weather tonight.
The main concern with this line will be damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph. However, isolated tornadoes and small hail cannot be completely ruled out.
In addition to the threats mentioned above flooding will continue once the line moves through. Areas that were hit hard this morning and are already flooded, will likely get worse later on. The same goes for all flood-prone areas across Middle Tennessee.
With a completely saturated ground in place, gusty winds will likely topple several weak trees once the line of storms moves through. There may be trees over roadways and power outages. Be sure to charge your phones so you have a way to receive alerts and call for help if need be.
Here's the good news - once this line clears out shortly after midnight we are in the clear for a few days.
Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around for much of next week.
Right now, there could be a few isolated showers back in the forecast for Wednesday - Friday but let's enjoy some drier day ahead of us first.
Temperatures will run near or above average through next week with 50's and 60's during the afternoon's. Overnight lows range from the low 30's to low 40's.
