A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today as strong to severe storms move through
A tornado watch has been issued for counties in southern Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.
Counties in the watch area include Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Wayne.
Rain and thunderstorms moving through ahead of a strong cold front.
The main threats with the storms will be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Area-wide rainfall amount range from 1-3 inches with higher amounts in some isolated spots.
Damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible this evening. The chance for tornadoes is low but it's not zero. Be weather aware. The southwest corner of Middle Tennessee is the most likely place to get severe storms moving out of Mississippi.
Rain will come to an end tonight with temperatures quickly cooling off once the cold front passes. We'll be in the 60's all day today but will fall to the 30's by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday through the upcoming weekend will be drier, sunnier and cooler with highs hovering in the 40's and 50's.
