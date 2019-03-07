4WARN Weather Alert for Saturday-Strong to Severe Storms possible
Cloudy tonight with rain chances increasing Friday. Take your umbrella along as showers will be scattered across Middle Tennessee.
On Saturday, a strong system will take shape out west and kick two waves of rain at us.
The first looks to arrive before sunrise with heavy bouts of rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours which could lead to isolated flooding.
The second wave comes through during the afternoon.
The second wave is the one that has a better chance for strong to severe storms.
A line of storms will develop and move from west to east across the area.
In this line we'll see the potential for damaging winds, small hail and we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Damaging winds are the main concern.
This round of rain will clear the area by mid-morning Sunday and we'll stay dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.
Another round of storms is possible by Wednesday of next week.
