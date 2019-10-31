Another messy morning commute with rain drifting across the Midstate. Most of the rain will be with us through the first half of the day before drying out. It's mild now but temperatures are about to take a wintry turn.
By end of the afternoon, temps will be in the 30s and 40s. When you factor in the wind, it'll feel even colder.
A Freeze Watch goes into effect tonight. Make sure to protect any sensitive plants and bring in the outdoor pets.
Cold but quiet weather will be with us all weekend. Count on highs in the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Lows drop back into the 30s again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.