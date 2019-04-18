A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place today for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
No weather worries for your morning commute. Look for rain to move in during the afternoon with a better chance of storms in the evening. The greatest threat will be damaging wind and heavy rain.
Showers linger into Friday. Sharply cooler and brisk in the 50s.
Rain departs early Saturday morning, giving way to a dry weekend for Easter activities.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Some severe. Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-20 G 35
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. 100% chance of heavy rain and a few storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NW 10-20
Tomorrow: Cloudy and brisk. 50% chance of showers. Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Wind: NW 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
