A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place today for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe storm risk level - 4/18/19

No weather worries for your morning commute. Look for rain to move in during the afternoon with a better chance of storms in the evening. The greatest threat will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

Severe threats - 4/18/19

Showers linger into Friday. Sharply cooler and brisk in the 50s. 

Rainfall - 4/18/19

Rain departs early Saturday morning, giving way to a dry weekend for Easter activities. 

Current Forecast for Nashville

Today: Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms late. Some severe. Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-20 G 35

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. 100% chance of heavy rain and a few storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy and brisk. 50% chance of showers. Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Wind: NW 8-18

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Sunny.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

