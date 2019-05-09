It's a warm and windy start with temperatures in the 70s. There's a few showers around but shouldn't cause any problems on the road.
Most of the Midstate and southern Kentucky is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out 5) for severe storms. Look for storms to get going in the mid morning mostly west of 65. The action arrives in the Metro during lunchtime. This tracks east toward the Plateau through the afternoon.
The strongest storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain. The overall tornado threat is very low.
Rain chances continue off and on through the weekend.
There will be showers and storms on Mother's Day so you may need to move those outdoor plans inside.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Humid. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-25
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Hi: 73 Lo: 56 Wind: SW/NW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers.
Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
