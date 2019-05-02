4WARN Weather Alert for possible strong to severe storms through this evening. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail.
Rain chances ramping up for the rest of the week. Saturday is the greatest chance of rain through the weekend. With the added rain the highs will be lower in the 70s.
During this rainy period, a few stronger storms will be possible during the afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Showers wrap up early Sunday, giving us one dry day this weekend.
