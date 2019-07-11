Relief from the extreme heat is coming. We'll need to stay alert today for the potential of severe weather. Storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening. One or two of the storms could produce a lot of rain, gusty wind, and small hail. Storm chances fade through the nighttime.
The weather should be rather quiet tomorrow. Rain chances are slim as temps back off into the upper 80s.
Only a brief "cool" down as highs ramp back into the 90s this weekend.
We're watching the tropical system in the Gulf. This will play small role in our weekend storm chances.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and some sun. Heat index of 100. 50% chance of a few showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: Becoming NW 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly evening showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Wind: N 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
