A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Thursday for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
For the most part conditions tonight through tomorrow morning will be dry. Rain moves in during the afternoon with a better chance of thunderstorms in the evening. The greatest threat will be damaging wind and some very heavy rain.
This could trigger some localized flooding, especially near creeks and rivers.
Once this system clears the area temperatures will cool down to the 50s for Friday. Lingering showers will be around through the day as well.
Rain will leave the area by Saturday morning, giving way to a dry weekend for Easter activities.
Highs will be very comfortable on Saturday with low 60's in the forecast.
We'll warm back to the 70s on Sunday.
Next week looks to start dry and sunny with highs returning to near 80.
