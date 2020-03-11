A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms later in the evening.
Today, we will see off and on showers, especially west of I-65 and south of I-40. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Lows only fall to the low 50s overnight.
Tomorrow a few rain showers will pop up around the Midstate in the morning and afternoon, but thunderstorms ramp up by the evening. The area with the greatest threat for seeing severe weather will be west of I-65, including Nashville. Damaging wind gusts with be the main threat. Although the chance of a tornado is very low, it's not a zero. Temperatures will be warm tomorrow in the 70s.
Rain chances and temperatures back off a bit for Friday. We'll still see a few rain showers but it will be a little cooler with highs only peaking around 60°. Unfortunately, the wet pattern lasts all weekend and into the start of the work week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.