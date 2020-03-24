Today is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day for possible strong to severe Today is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
A round of widespread rain with some powerful storms are moving in this afternoon and evening. All types of severe weather are possible. This includes damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and possibly a few isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware and download the free News4 App to make sure you can get warnings.
Quiet weather expected through the end of the week. Wednesday will be mild in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Well above normal temps for both Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. More clouds will move in Friday with some isolated showers.
Shower chances increase for the first half of the weekend. Drying out by Sunday as temperatures back off in to the 60s.
