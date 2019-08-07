It's much calmer starting off the day as storms have cleared out of Middle Tennessee. 

There is another risk for strong thunderstorms later today. The main concerns are for heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail, and lightning. The area of focus will be for areas along and south of 40. Make sure you are connected to WSMV by downloading the News4 App. 

The rest of the area should be rather quiet but hot in the lower 90s. Feels more like the middle 90s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: SW/NW 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: NW 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Wind: W 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

