A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee through this evening
Barry's remnants continue to stream into Middle Tennessee.
A broken line of showers and storms is moving across the mid state.
In this line embedded thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
However, severe ingredients aren't very impressive but they're not zero either.
Showers/storms will reach the metro area closer to 6PM tonight.
For Wednesday, broken showers and storms continue as Barry makes a last push across the area. They do not look severe at this time. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
By Thursday, we'll finally be out of Barry's grip but storms remain in the forecast during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s.
Friday through Sunday look more like typical summertime weather for the Middle Tennessee.
Isolated afternoon showers and storms with plenty of heat in the 90's are in the forecast this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.