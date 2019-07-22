A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through Middle Tennessee.
A storm or two may become severe with damaging wind gusts. The greater threat is flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Watch out for ponding on roads, reduced visibility in downpours, and brief, localized flooding.
The rain and thunderstorms will gradually diminish this evening in the wake of a cold front. By sunrise on Tuesday, most if not all of the showers will be south of I-40.
Tuesday afternoon will turn bright and slightly less humid. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
A couple of pleasantly cool mornings will follow with moderate humidity, lows in the low 60s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the low to mid 80s.
Afternoons will begin to warm on Thursday, back into the upper 80s. It will still be dry.
Friday through the weekend will turn seasonable and a bit more sticky. Just 20% rain chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will return this weekend with lows around 70 and highs around 90 degrees.
