A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for Saturday for possible severe thunderstorms.
Warm breezes again today. Temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and a storm possible. Not all will see the wet weather.
There's a risk for strong thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now, this batch looks reach the Tennessee River around sunrise, Nashville in the late morning, and the Cumberland Plateau in the afternoon. Damaging wind and brief flash flooding will be possible. We cannot completely rule out an isolated tornado.
It'll be MUCH calmer Saturday night and Sunday. Stay weather aware!
Monday calls for quiet skies and highs near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday, we're looking at more rain which lingers into Thursday.
