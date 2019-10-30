4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday for possible strong storms.
Rain moving in through the morning commute. Use extreme caution getting the kids to school. Strong storms are possible. Heavy rain and gusty wind are the primary concerns.
Wet weather will be with us through at the least the first half of Thursday. We're on track to pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain during this time period.
Drier skies should be with us by Halloween night. The big story though is the cold for Trick-or-Treaters. Temps will be in the 40s but feel more like the 30s!
Cooler weekend. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Make sure to protect those plants and don't forget about outdoor pets!
