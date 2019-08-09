Make sure the kids have an umbrella before heading out to school! A few spot showers starting off with temps in the 70s. Storms begin to breakout during the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs near 90 degrees.
Hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances look minimal this weekend. Highs return to the 90s.
Next week, it turns even hotter. Heat index values tap into the triple digits. More storms are in the forecast.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: W 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 73 Wind: W/NW 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Wind: N 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
