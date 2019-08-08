4WARN Weather Alert Friday

Tonight mostly cloudy with a few showers moving in by dawn,  lows in the mid-70s.

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible.  Some storms could be strong to severe. The greatest threat will be heavy rain that could prompt localized flooding. About 2" is expected. The most likely area is southe of I-40. The rain will keep temperatures to the mid-80s. 

Hot and humid Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances be minimal this weekend. Highs return to the 90s.

The beginning of next week the chance of rain increases, Highs will be from near 90 to the mid 90s.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

