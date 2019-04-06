Sunny and beautiful afternoon across the Mid State.
Highs today will reach for the 80's but most will end up shy of it.
A stretch of unsettled weather will begin to take shape tonight and last through Tuesday.
Our first wave will move into Middle Tennessee tonight around 9PM and will be near the I-65 Corridor and Nashville by midnight.
This round will bring a line of showers and possibly a few storms.
The strongest storms will likely be south of Nashville.
There is a greater threat for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon & evening.
Not everyone will see rain on Sunday but isolated storms are likely.
Threats on Sunday include: Damaging winds, small hail & isolated tornadoes.
The system bringing us the rain will slowly move across the southeastern states through Tuesday.
This means rain chances will remain elevated for Monday with much drier conditions by Tuesday.
Our next round of rain could move through sometime late Thursday into Friday.
