Showers and storms around for the start of the day, which means the morning commute could be tricky and slow in spots.
Thunderstorms taper off by afternoon but rain chances won't diminish entirely.
Showers and storms remain in the forecast Friday-Sunday.
This wet pattern looks to continue into next week with another series of rainy days to begin the week
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of mainly morning showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: NW 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Wind: SE/SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a stray storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.
