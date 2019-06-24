More rain and storms for the start of the new work week. Most of the rain moves in during the commute so plan on a slow moving commute. Plan on this activity to work from west to east during the afternoon.
There is a threat for severe weather. Mainly for areas along and east of 65. Damaging wind appears to be the greatest threat.
A relatively quiet weather pattern takes shape through the rest of the week. Albeit hot in the 90s with the chance of an afternoon shower or storm.
It does appear that the rain chances increase heading toward the weekend. Stay tuned for more updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and some sun, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Wind: W 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
