Another warm day ahead of the next round of rain.
Starting off comfortably cool in the 50s. Winds pick up today sending temps to the 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Rain works back in tomorrow. Severe storms with damaging wind is not out of the question for the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain overnight into Friday morning.
Cooler with lingering rain showers for week's end. Temperatures take a hit with highs in the middle 50s.
A few showers early Saturday otherwise staying cool in the 60s.
Picture perfect weather for Easter Sunday, cool in the morning with temps in the 50s. Bright sunshine and 70s for highs.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 61 Wind: S 5-15
Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and a few storms. Some severe. Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
