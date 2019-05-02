4WARN Weather Alert overnight.
Storms developing along an area of Low pressure in Arkansas could swing through Middle Tennessee during the early morning hours with gusty winds and lightning.
After the morning thundershowers move out, a few showers may linger, but overall drier weather is expected tomorrow. It will be warm with highs near 80.
Tomorrow night into Saturday is the greatest chance of rain this weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible. With the added rain the highs will be lower in the 70s Saturday.
Showers wrap up early Sunday, giving us one dry day this weekend. Sunday will be in the mid 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs warming back to the 80s.
