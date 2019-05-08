A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Thursday as strong to severe storms are possible.
Rain will begin to move into the area early Thursday morning. The more likely area for severe storms is in the western part of Middle Tennessee. The main threats include damaging winds, lightning and isolated small hail. While the chance is low, an isolated spin-up tornado can't be ruled out entirely.
This wave of rain will move out by Thursday night but the cold front with it will stall over the area Friday-Sunday. Unfortunately, this means rain chances will remain elevated all weekend long. Temperatures will not be as hot. Look for the mid 70s over the weekend.
The start of next week looks dry. It will warm again to near 80 degrees.
