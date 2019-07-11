4WARN Weather Alert for possible strong to severe thunderstorms east of I-65
Spotty rain showers through early evening with a few strong thunderstorms east of I-65. Some of these could turn severe. Heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail are the main threats.
More muggy weather tomorrow, but not quiet as hot, highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s. The greatest chance of rain will be south of I-40 along the Tennessee/Alabama line.
Tropical Storm Barry has formed along the Gulf Coast bringing flooding rain to coastal areas. Barry will bring rain to the Mid-state over the weekend and into next week. Areas west of 65 will have the greatest rainfall which could trigger some localized flooding.
With the influence of Barry expect spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday to Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 each day.
