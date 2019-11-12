For the most part, all the snow is coming to an end. A few flurries will be leftover along the Cumberland Plateau. Most places picked up a dusting to a half inch of snow. This will aid in slick spots on the roads for the morning commute. Plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.
On top of the winter weather, it's brutally COLD outside! Temperatures took a hit this morning. Most places in the 20s and when you factor in the wind it feels like the teens. Some places the feels like factor is in the single digits!
It's going to be a battle with the intense north wind today. Even with sunshine today, we won't warm much. Count on highs near the freezing mark.
Temperatures are in jeopardy of being broken early Wednesday. Lows in the teens. After a cold start, temperatures bounce back into the 40s.
The bitter blast won't last all week. Thursday gets even warmer with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 50.
Weekend weather looks nice, sunny and cool in the 50s. No major swings in temperatures for the next seven days.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.