Early risers will get a dose of mild temperatures ahead of the big crash. Rain showers are passing through middle Tennessee. As the morning progresses, rain will change over to a wintry-mix/snow.
Throughout the afternoon, rain turns to all snow. This is where we're expecting most of the snow accumulation. Albeit not much, it will aid in some slick spots. None to one inch of snow for most of the Mid State. The Plateau could bank amounts closer to two inches.
Wednesday morning, there will be slick spots and possibly patches of black ice. Highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thawing out for the second half of the week. Staying unseasonably cool in the 50s.
Another dose of rain returns by Friday with showers lingering into the weekend.
