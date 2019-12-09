A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee Tuesday through Wednesday morning for snow and slippery conditions
Tonight rain becomes more widespread across the mid state, heavy at times. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s by dawn.
The bigger concern is what happens early in the morning into Tuesday.
Rain will begin to change to wintry-mix/all snow during the morning commute Tuesday. The change over starts in the morning in the northwest corner of Middle Tennessee. Rain will turn to all snow for most of Middle Tennessee by late-morning/early afternoon.
As far as snowfall amounts go, a dusting up an inch for most of the Mid State with locally higher amount up to 2 inches closer to the Cumberland Plateau.
With wet roads and sub-freezing temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday - slick spots and patches black ice are quite likely for the morning commute Wednesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday but temps will remain chilly with 40's for highs.
More sunshine Thursday, high near 50.
Friday rain returns with the afternoon high reaching 50.
Showers linger into early Saturday followed by some clearing, high in the mid 50s,
Sunday looks nice, partly cloudy, high 54.
