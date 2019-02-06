** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in affect for Middle Tennessee today and tonight. **
Scattered showers will continue to stream in heading into the afternoon today along with a few isolated storms.
The chance for severe storms is low for most of the Midstate with the exception being for areas northwest of Nashville.
The greatest threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated, spin-up tornado can not be ruled out entirely.
Make sure you get the latest alerts from the 4WARN WX Team with our 4WARN Wx App here.
Showers will continue tonight and again for Thursday. Thursday afternoon, the cold front associated with all this rain will begin marching through. This will bring a thin line of very heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the area during the late afternoon Thursday.
Scattered showers will come to an end during the overnight, setting us up for a drier Friday. The record warmth we've seen recently will come to a close after the frontal passage.
Highs Friday and Saturday will nose-dive into the 40s with the overnight's falling into the 20's and 30's.
This weekend will be another 50/50 one. Saturday will be sunny but with highs only in the 40s and a gusty north wind making for a cold day.
We'll warm back up a bit Sunday, but unfortunately, more rain is coming down the pipeline.
