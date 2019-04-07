Activity will calm down through the evening tonight but the rain isn't done just yet.
Monday is advertising more widespread rain and a few storms.
However, the severe threat drops significantly.
Showers will finally begin to wrap up heading into Tuesday.
Other than a few lingering showers south of I-40, most will begin to dry out.
Sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon and sticks around through Thursday.
Thursday night, another quick moving batch of rain will slide through. Activity will continue during the early morning hours Friday but looks to move on out by mid-day.
Right now, next weekend is looking dry to start on Saturday but late in the evening rain returns. Widespread rain and perhaps a few storms will be around on Sunday.
More on that as the week goes along.
