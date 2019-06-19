A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect through Thursday morning.
There's a few showers out there this morning but no rough weather. Rain chances increase through the afternoon and overnight. Severe weather is a possibility. Damaging wind and hail are the main concerns. Heavy rain may trigger flooding in areas that's already saturated. Make sure you're connected to us by downloading the News4 App.
Storms wind down for the second half of the week. The heat builds back in with highs in the 90s for this weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, humid. 50% chance of showers and storms. Some severe. Hi: 88 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Wind: W 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a stray storm.
Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a stray storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.