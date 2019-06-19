A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect through Thursday morning. 

There's a few showers out there this morning but no rough weather. Rain chances increase through the afternoon and overnight.  Severe weather is a possibility. Damaging wind is the main concern. Make sure you're connected to us by downloading the News4 App. 

Storms wind down for the second half of the week. The heat builds back in with highs in the 90s for this weekend. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid. 50% chance of showers and storms. Some severe. Hi: 88 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Wind: W 10-20

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a stray storm.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a stray storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

