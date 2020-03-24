Today is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
There will be two rounds of storms today. The first one moves in during the morning. The second one in the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible. This includes damaging winds, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware and download the free News4 App.
It'll be mild and quiet on Wednesday with highs in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures soar for the second half of the week. Look for upper 70s on Thursday.
By Friday, temperatures will rise to near 80° for the first time this year. That's well above the average for late March.
There's rain in the forecast this weekend, especially on Saturday. Drying out by Sunday with highs in the 70s.
