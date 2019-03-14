A Tornado WATCH is in effect for west Tennessee until noon today. Stay weather aware.
Showers will be around this morning which may prompt for wet roads in spots. Some If you’re not seeing rain, you’re feeling and hearing the wind! Powerful winds this morning, gusting to 40 to 45 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect.
Morning rain comes to an end and temps crank up into the middle and upper 70s.
We then turn our attention to the next line of storms. This is the line we need to monitor closely for damaging wind and and an isolated tornado threat. We are under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level three out of five. Make sure to stay weather aware and check back with the 4WARN Weather Team frequently.
Showers and storms wind down through late evening. Winds weaken and it’ll be much calmer by Friday morning. Weekend weather looks great, with highs in the 50s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SW 15-25 G45
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 47 Wind: W 10-20 B
Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Wind: NW 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Sunny.
Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Sunny.
Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
