Happy Friday Middle Tennessee!
Isolated showers will be around through the day today but it will not be a washout.
Highs will climb a little closer to March averages with all areas topping out in the upper 40's/low 50's.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee on Saturday for the potential for strong/severe storms.
Scattered showers and storms will be around first thing Saturday morning.
Towards late morning/early afternoon a line of storms will take shape and work from west to east across Middle Tennessee.
It's this line that will have the strongest storms, some severe.
Damaging winds are the greatest threat for us but isolated tornadoes and even small hail can't be ruled out.
In addition to those threats, rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches are also likely.
Thankfully, this will not be a long duration event.
Showers/storms will clear up by late Saturday evening giving way to a dry and sunny Sunday.
Also, we don't look to take a big hit in the temperature department once the cold front passes Saturday night.
We'll stay in the 50's and 60's Sunday through at least Thursday of next week.
Hopefully, these temperatures hold for the remainder of the month putting an end to winter.
Showers and storms return by Wednesday.
