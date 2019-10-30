A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee through Thursday.
Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will continue to stream into Middle Tennessee through tonight. The chance for severe weather is low but not zero. The main threat will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Cold air will follow the front prompting a Freeze Watch for Thursday night.
Rain will linger into Thursday before clearing out late afternoon. The rain should clear out of most of Middle Tennessee for trick-or-treating Thursday night. However, once this cold front passes, much cooler air will quickly funnel in.
Temperatures will drop down to the 30's by sunset Thursday night. In fact, much of the Mid State will be dealt the first round of at-or-below freezing temperatures this season.
Expect upper 20's and low 30's for morning lows this weekend with afternoon highs only making it to the 50's. The good news is it will be quite sunny with no rain to worry about this weekend.
Monday to Wednesday next week will be sunny with highs in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.