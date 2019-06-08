Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely, some with torrential downpours.  Localized flash flooding could develop at anytime with the more persistent bands of rain. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will be most likely during the late morning through afternoon hours and least likely overnight and during the early morning.

On Monday, a few early showers will give way to partial clearing.  We'll have similar temperatures to the weekend.  Tuesday, drier air enters the Mid State as sunshine takes over for all.  We'll have lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Cloudy. 80% chance of a few showers and a few storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 5

Tonight: Cloudy. 50% chance of showers. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 69 Wind: Calm

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.