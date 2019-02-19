A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued due to the risk of flooding this week.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee through Thursday morning.
Rain spreading across Middle Tennessee. Be prepared for a wet and slow drive home. Rain will be heavy at times, which will aid in flooding by Wednesday morning. This wave will bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain. Also don't be surprised if you see some sleet initially, this shouldn't be a huge problem as it changes to rain. Some rumbles of thunder are possible too, but nothing severe.
Temperatures will rise tonight into tomorrow as a warm front passes by. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s and near 70.
There is a brief break from the rain on Thursday with little chance of rain and highs in the 50s.
The second round we are monitoring hits the Midstate from Friday through Sunday. By the end of the weekend, totals could range anywhere from 5 to 7 inches. Highs Friday will be in the 50s, while Saturday will warm to near 70.
Rain will move out by Sunday morning leaving behind dry weather through Monday with highs in the low 60s.
