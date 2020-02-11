4WARN Weather Alert in effect Wednesday for possible flooding and strong storms.
A Flash Flood Watch begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Showers return overnight from the south. Rain will become steady Wednesday morning. Rain showers will diminish for some Wednesday afternoon before heavy rain, a few thunderstorms (a couple potentially strong-severe), and the threat for more flooding develops Wednesday night. High Wednesday 59.
Rain exits early Thursday leaving much cooler air behind, by afternoon it will be in the low 40s.
Friday will be bitterly cold with a partly cloudy sky, high 36.
The weekend will be pleasant, partly cloudy in the mid 50s.
More rain moves in for the beginning of next week, highs in the low 60s.
