4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday for possible storm thunderstorms with a few isolated storms.
Tonight mostly cloudy, low 55.
The next chance for showers and storms due to arrive Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms will move in by Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side and produce some gusty wind and heavy rain.
Right now, it looks like rain will clear out by Halloween night. Temperatures will be in the 50s at trick or treat time, plus it will be breezy. The wind will make it feel even colder.
This round of wet weather will be out of here for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will take a tumble after a front clears.
Expect the first freeze of the year this weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will have highs in the 50's with overnight lows dipping into the 30s for most.
Monday and Tuesday will have lows in the mid 30s with highs in the low 60s.
