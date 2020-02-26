It's a colder morning across the Midstate, there's also a few showers moving through. Grab an umbrella and a warmer coat!
Off/on showers continue for most of the day. It'll be quite chilly in the 30s and 40s. Heading into the late afternoon and evening, a few snow showers may mix in. Current thinking is that the Cumberland Plateau will pick up at most a dusting to 1/2" by Thursday morning. No accumulation in the Metro. Lows in the 20s.
More grey skies on Thursday and highs in the 40s.
There's another batch of snow showers headed in this direction for Thursday night. Most of this activity will favor areas along and north of 40. Same deal, not expecting a whole lot in the way of accumulation. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s for Friday.
All precipitation is on hold this weekend. Saturday will be in the 50s and Sunday in the 60s.
Rain moves back in for Monday into Tuesday.
