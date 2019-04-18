A 4WARN Weather Alert for Middle Tennessee for the potential of strong to severe storms late this afternoon and evening.
The mostly likely area for severe storms is south of I-40, along the Tennessee and Alabama state line.
The greatest threat from the storms is damaging winds over 58 mph and heavy downpours that could result in localized flooding. Isolated flooding near low-lying areas and creeks is possible where heavier bouts of rain set up tonight. However, widespread flooding will not be an issue.
Rain amounts will be greatest near the Tennessee River and westward. Rain should move into that area around 5pm.
The best time frame for stronger storms across the mid state will be between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.
The heaviest rainfall will move off to the east before sunrise Friday, but showers will linger through the day and it will be chilly. Highs will be much cooler on Friday with most areas only making it to the mid to low 50's.
On Saturday, lingering showers will continue during the morning hours with activity wrapping up by the afternoon. Rain will hang around longer along the Cumberland Plateau. Clouds will clear out through the day allowing for a little sunshine before sunset. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 for most.
We'll be sunny and dry on Easter Sunday with highs climbing back into the 70's. Morning lows for sunrise services will be in the low to mid 40s.
The start of next week looks dry and warm with 80's returning to the area.
Our next best chance of rain doesn't arrive until mid-week.
