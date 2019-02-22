Widespread light to moderate rain continues through the morning drive. With the ground already completely saturated, any additional rain could quickly lead to more flooding issues.
A Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Saturday evening. This means conditions are favorable for flooding.
Periods of heavy rain will arrive Friday evening lasting through the overnight and beginning the day Saturday. Widespread flooding is likely again Saturday morning, and it could be as intense as what we saw Wednesday morning.
Showers/storms lift northward late Saturday morning allowing for another brief pause from the relentless rain. The cold front associated with the weekend wave will sweep through Saturday afternoon/evening.
Ahead of this front, a line of storms will move through from west to east bringing the potential for more heavy rain and maybe even some severe storms. In addition to the heavy rain, damaging winds are possible with Saturday's evening line of storms. An isolated tornado isn't out of the question.
Once this front clears out by Sunday, we'll welcome in a dry few days across the state. Thankfully, this break will allow rivers and creeks to recede, putting an end to our flood threat for the time being.
Through Saturday, we'll likely pick up on an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain pushing us closer and closer to the wettest February on record.
