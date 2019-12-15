**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee on Monday**
Rain moves into with strong to severe storms possible in parts of Middle Tennessee Monday.
A warm front lifts northeast tonight bringing light showers. After 12mid the becomes more widespread and intense. Temperatures will rise overnight.
By sunrise the cold front moves in making for a wet drive. Late morning the front slows making for the likelihood of heavy rain in some areas, 2-3" of rain could trigger some localized flooding. Strong thunderstorms are possible the late morning into afternoon. mainly south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts and flooding are the main threats with this system. However, an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. It's important to stay weather aware on Monday. Tomorrow's high will be in the mid 60s.
Once this rain comes to an end, much cooler air moves in beginning Tuesday.
The sky will clear but the high will only be in the low 40s.
Wednesday lots of sunshine by still chilly, highs only make it into the mid 40°s with lows in the 20°s.
Thursday sunny with the high rebounding to near 50°.
Friday will be a beautiful start to the weekend, the high will reach the mid 50s.
Saturday more clouds with some isolated showers, high mid 50s.
Sunday looking good with the high rising to the upper 50s.
