4WARN Weather Alert for possible strong to severe storms Thursday. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail.
Rain chances ramping up for the rest of the week. It won't be a wash out but there will be periods of rain and some thunderstorms.
Overnight a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
More scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday is the greatest chance of rain through the weekend. With the added rain the highs will be lower in the upper 70s.
During this rainy period, a few stronger storms will be possible during the afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Showers will wrap up early Sunday, giving us one dry day this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.
It'll be a brief break from the 80s as we climb right back there next week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry.
